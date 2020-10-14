Senate Slated To Vote On $500 Billion Aid Package

The Republican-backed bill would include Paycheck Protection Program money, funds for schools and liability protections for businesses.

In Washington, Congress remains at odds over a COVID relief bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a $500 billion aid package when it returns Monday.

But House Democrats want a $2.2 trillion proposal that would also give money to state and local governments.

The White House has offered a $1.8 trillion package — an about-face after President Trump said last week negotiations should stop. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the White House's offer still falls short.