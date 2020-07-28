Senate Republicans Unveil Their Stimulus Proposal

The Senate GOP package includes another $1,200 payment for most Americans and more Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Senate Republicans rolled out their next coronavirus stimulus plan Monday — a $1 trillion package known as the HEALS Act.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "The American people need more help. They need it to be comprehensive and they need it to be carefully tailored to this crossroads. That is what this Senate majority has assembled."

The Senate GOP package includes another $1,200 payment for most Americans and more Paycheck Protection Program funds, liability protections for businesses and $105 billion for schools trying to reopen amid the pandemic. There will also be additional funding for COVID-19 testing.

Sen. Richard Shelby: "This is for the American people to help get them back to work, keep them at work, get them back to school, keep them in school as safely as we can."

The proposal would reduce the emergency unemployment benefits from $600 a week to $200 a week. The federal government would continue to fund those benefits until states are able to provide 70% of a jobless individual's prior income.

The proposal already has its critics. Some Republican lawmakers are questioning the need for another aid package entirely, while Democrats say the plan doesn't go far enough to support Americans.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "Tens of millions of Americans are jobless. American families are struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads. ... And in response, Senate Republicans have presented us with a halfhearted, half-baked legislative proposal. In short, the Republican plan is too little, too late."

Contains footage from CNN.