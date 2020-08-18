Senate Report: Manafort A 'Grave' Threat As Russia Meddled In Election

Senate Committee On Intelligence concludes 2016 Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had regular contact with a Russian intelligence officer.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Russian government worked aggressively to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. And actions of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, presented a "grave counterintelligence threat."

But a GOP-led Senate panel says there was no collusion with the Trump Campaign.

Those are findings in the final report from the panel after a three-year investigation into alleged Russian election meddling.

The 1,000-page document from the Select Committee on Intelligence found that Manafort shared Trump campaign strategy with a Russian intelligence official.

It also said a Russian attorney who met at Trump Tower with Manafort, Donald Trump Jr. and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner had "significant connections" to the Kremlin.

A statement by Democratic senators said the report “unambiguously shows that members of the Trump Campaign cooperated with Russian efforts to get Trump elected." But Republicans concluded: "We can now say with no doubt there was no collusion."