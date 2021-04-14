Senate Passes Bill Addressing Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

​The bill still faces roadblocks, with Republicans expected to introduce at least 20 amendments.

In a rare bipartisan effort, the U.S. Senate passed legislation Wednesday which is meant to combat anti-Asian-American hate crimes.

The bill, known as the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, was pushed through with a 92-6 vote. If ultimately adopted, it would create a new position at the Justice Department to speed up the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic.

