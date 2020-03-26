Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill

The bill passed 96-0. It's the largest economic stimulus package in U.S. history.

The Senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill Wednesday night to help Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a historic day because it matches a historic crisis and our people need help. They were crying out to us to help," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The bill, which passed 96-0, is the largest economic relief package in U.S. history.

It would provide $250 billion in direct payments to many Americans. Individuals who make $75,000 or less in adjusted gross income would get $1,200, couples making $150,000 or less would get $2,400 and $500 would be provided for each child.

The bill will also expand unemployment insurance, give assistance to hospitals and provide loans for both small businesses and large corporations, like airlines.

It had looked possible that the Senate would not vote on the measure Wednesday after Sen. Lindsey Graham and other Republicans took issue with its major expansion of unemployment benefits. But they failed in their attempt to get the bill changed.

"The Senate has pivoted from one of the most contentious, partisan periods in the nation's history to passing this rescue package 100 to nothing," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The bill now heads to the House, which is expected to vote on it Friday. If it passes, it will go to President Donald Trump's desk. He's already said he'll sign the measure into law.

Contains footage from CNN.