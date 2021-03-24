Senate Confirms First Openly Transgender Federal Official

Rachel Levine has been Pennsylvania's health secretary since 2017 and a public face of the state's response to the pandemic.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of Health and Human Services.

She is the first transgender federal official to ever be confirmed by the Senate.

The final vote was 52-48, with Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joining all Democrats in supporting Levine.

She's been Pennsylvania's health secretary since 2017 and became the public face of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.