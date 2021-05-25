WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Senate GOP Preparing Infrastructure Counteroffer

By Kamil Zawadzki
May 25, 2021
Last week, the White House scaled back its proposal to $1.7 trillion.
There appears to be movement toward compromise on infrastructure. Republicans are preparing a new counteroffer for the White House. 

One Senator told reporters the GOP proposal would be close to $1 trillion, which is around what President Biden said he'd accept. 

It would include pay-fors like repurposing unspent COVID money, but would not raise corporate tax rates. 

