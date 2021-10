Lawmakers are questioning representatives from some of the most popular apps, including TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

Right now, popular social media apps that many people, specifically children, spend a lot of time on are under scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

The Senate Commerce Consumer Protection Subcommittee is holding a hearing on protecting kids online. Representatives from TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube are answering questions about what their companies do to keep kids safe.