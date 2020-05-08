Senate Fails To Override President Trump Veto Of Iran War Powers

The Senate voted 49-44 in favor of the override, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed for it to be approved.

The Senate failed to override President Trump's veto of legislation that would have prevented him from taking military action in Iran without congressional approval.

On Thursday, the Senate voted 49-44 in favor of the override, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed for it to be approved.

Both chambers of Congress passed the bipartisan resolution earlier this year. It would have required that Congress authorize any military operations in Iran with a vote, except in cases when the U.S. faces an "imminent attack." President Trump vetoed the bill Wednesday, calling it a "very insulting resolution" and argued the measure was "based on misunderstandings of facts and law."

It was his seventh veto since taking office.

Contains footage from CNN.