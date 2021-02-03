Senate Democrats 'Won't Dilute, Dither' On $1.9 Trillion Relief Plan

Senate Democrats began reconciliation process, signaling a rejection of GOP plan to reduce aid checks.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Senate Democrats aren't waiting for Republicans to move forward with the white house's 1-point-9 trillion-dollar relief plan

“Let me be clear Mr. President: We are not going to dilute, to dither, to delay," said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "The needs of the American people are so demanding we need to think big and we need to act quickly."

Senate Democrats kicked off the reconciliation process Tuesday.

It will allow them to pass the president's plan without any Republican support.

The first vote happened less than 24 hours after President Biden and Republican Senators agreed to "keep talking" about a relief plan.

Republicans want a much smaller proposal than President Biden's.

They've proposed one that's about one-third of the cost.