Senate Confirms Antony Blinken As Pres. Biden's Secretary Of State

Antony Blinken served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.

The Senate has now confirmed Pres. Biden's pick for Secretary of State.

Longtime Biden associate Antony Blinken was confirmed by a vote of 78-22.

This adds to the growing list of Biden's incoming national security team.

That includes National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

While Blinken will look to restore some parts of the agency, he wants to continue the tough approach from the U.S. in relations with China.