Senate Confirmations Begin For Cabinet Picks

Biden Cabinet nominees Yellen, Haines, Blinken, Austin, and Mayorkas to field questions from Senate lawmakers.

Another first order of business for this Biden administration will be getting its Cabinet picks confirmed. It's going to be a busy day on the Senate side of the Capitol.

Senate panels are holding confirmation hearings for five of President-elect Biden's Cabinet nominees.

The nominees facing confirmation hearings today are Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary. Alejandro Mayorkas for Secretary of Homeland Security.

Avril Haines who is Biden's choice for Director of National Intelligence.

Antony Blinken for Secretary of State, and General Lloyd Austin for Defense Secretary.