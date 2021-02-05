WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Senate Approves Budget Bill, COVID Relief One Step Closer

By Newsy Staff
February 5, 2021
Vice President Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.
Senators voted to approve a budget deal that could fast-track President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan. 

Vice President Harris cast the tie-breaking vote after an all-night session, known as "vote-a-rama," when lawmakers can propose an unlimited number of amendments. 

The move means Democrats could use reconciliation, a process that would let them pass the legislation with just a simple majority instead of 60 votes.

One vote that was notable during the session, senators voted almost unanimously to limit who would be eligible for direct government payments. 

