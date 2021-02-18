WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Sen. Cruz Visits Cancún As Constituents Face Cold, Water Crisis

SMS
Sen. Cruz Visits Cancún As Constituents Face Cold, Water Crisis
By Lauren Magarino
By Lauren Magarino
February 18, 2021
February 18, 2021
Cruz confirmed to reporters that he originally planned to stay in Mexico through the weekend, but he returned to Texas on Thursday.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT