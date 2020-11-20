Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sen. Rick Scott confirmed today he tested positive for COVID-19

There's another reported coronavirus case on Capitol Hill: Sen. Rick Scott confirmed Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott said he is experiencing "very mild symptoms" after he came in contact with someone who tested positive.

The senator from Florida added he has been quarantining in at his Naples home since last Friday. He plans to work from home in Florida until it is safe for him to go back to Washington, D.C.