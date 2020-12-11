Sen. Rand Paul Delays Vote On Defense Bill

Sen. Paul says he'll drop his objection if GOP leaders allow a final vote on the National Defense Authorization Act.

A Senate vote for the annual defense bill has been delayed. Senator Rand Paul objected to the bill and the move could force a brief government shutdown.

Paul said he is against a provision in the defense bill that would limit President Trump's power to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan and Germany.

Sen. Rand Paul: "A bill to prevent the president from ending the Afghan war as such any serious advocate for ending the Afghan warm should vote against this monstrosity."

Paul's objection pushed the vote back. He says he'll drop his objection if GOP leaders allow a final vote on the national defense authorization act on Monday. But Republicans want to finish it by this week along with the one-week government funding bill to avoid a shutdown.