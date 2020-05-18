Sen. Marco Rubio Calls For Extension Of PPP Spending Window

Lawmakers call for changes to the Paycheck Protection Program as small businesses try to reopen amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says the spending period needs to be extended for small businesses that received aid from the Paycheck Protection Program.

On Twitter Sunday, Rubio tweeted: "The legislative fix needed to PPP is extending beyond 8 weeks the time period a small business has to spend the funds on payroll. We are hoping to move quickly on this before the first wave of PPP loan recipients reach the 8 week point."

Rubio's remarks come as states struggle to restart their economies and as small businesses deal with the financial aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many businesses are not sure how they will be able to pay off their federal loans.

Since the outbreak began, Roughly 4 million businesses have been approved for a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, with Congress approving about $659 billion in loans.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Congress will likely make changes to the program that would include flexibility when it comes to spending funds.

