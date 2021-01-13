Sen. Marco Rubio Calls For $2K Relief Payments

January 13, 2021
Sen. Marco Rubio is pushing for Congress to approve the $2,000 payments immediately.
President-elect Joe Biden is finalizing his COVID relief plan, which he's expected to unveil tomorrow and it will likely include $2,000 stimulus payments.
Axios reports Florida's Republican senator urged Biden to immediately call on Congress for the relief last night.
In a letter, Rubio said it would be a sign of unity and Americans desperately need it.