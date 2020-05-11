Sen. Lamar Alexander To Chair COVID-19 Hearing Remotely

Alexander decided not to return to Washington, D.C., for the hearing after one of his staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sen. Lamar Alexander plans to remotely chair a congressional committee hearing on the coronavirus pandemic from his home in Tennessee Tuesday..

The lawmaker's chief of staff said Alexander decided not to return to Washington, D.C. for the hearing after one of his staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Because of this, Alexander is self-quarantining for 14 days. He tested negative for the virus on May 7 and has continued to not display any symptoms.

Alexander will lead the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing via videoconference. All four witnesses set to participate in that hearing on the federal government's response to the coronavirus will also testify remotely.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC Director Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's the country's leading expert on infectious diseases, are all quarantining following potential exposures to COVID-19 last week. Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, will also be asked questions.

Although the Trump administration usually requires hearing witnesses to appear in person, Alexander said the White House "approved a one-time exception" for this case.

Contains footage from CNN.