Sen. Ron Johnson Says Riot 'Didn't Seem Like An Armed Insurrection'

While Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers move to investigate the Capitol riot, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said that the events "didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me."

Johnson said the word "armed" makes people think of firearms and says he wants to know how many firearms were confiscated and how many shots were fired.

It's unclear how many firearms were brought by rioters, but people who mobbed the Capitol also used other objects as weapons, including pepper spray, baseball bats and flagpoles.