Sen. Harris Suspends Campaign Travel, Staffer Tests Positive For Virus

Harris’ communications director and a non-staff flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip to the southwest.

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are canceling their campaign travel until Monday.

This comes after two people tested positive for coronavirus – Harris’ communications director and a non-staff flight crew member – after a recent campaign trip to the southwest.

Harris' running mate, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, has not had any exposure according to the presidential campaign, although he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Both have tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times since then.

A statement from the campaign reads in part: "Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine."

However, "out of an abundance of caution," the campaign is canceling Harris' travel through Sunday. She will continue virtual campaigning, including fundraisers previously scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Additional reporting by Bill Barrow of The Associated Press.

