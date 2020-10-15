Sen. Harris Suspends Campaign Travel, Staffer Tests Positive For Virus

Harris’ communications director and a non-staff flight crew member tested positive as did a staffer on Joe Biden’s charter plane.

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are canceling their campaign travel until Monday.

This comes after two people tested positive for the coronavirus – Harris’ communications director and a non-staff flight crew member – after a recent campaign trip to the southwest.

Afterwards, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign manager said a third person tied to the campaign tested positive – an administrative staffer for the company that charters Biden’s campaign plane. The staffer flew with Biden on Monday and Tuesday, but they were always over 50 feet away from Biden and both wore masks for the entire flight. Medical experts have advised that Biden does not need to quarantine.

Harris and Biden spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8, but both have tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times since then.

A statement from the campaign reads in part: "Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine."

However, "out of an abundance of caution," the campaign is canceling Harris' travel through Sunday. She will continue virtual campaigning, including fundraisers previously scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Additional reporting by Bill Barrow of The Associated Press.

