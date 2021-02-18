WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Sen. Cruz Criticized For Mexico Trip As Crisis Unfolds In Texas

By Gage Jackson
February 18, 2021
The Texas senator said in a statement that he flew down because his daughters "asked to take a trip with friends."
Sen. Ted Cruz is facing criticism for vacationing in Mexico while his home state of Texas grappled with the winter crisis. 

Cruz said in a statement that he flew down for one night to join his family in Cancun. 

While his on-the-ground role in Texas is minimal, elected officials typically head home during natural disasters to offer any help they can to their constituents.

