Sen. Cruz Criticized For Mexico Trip As Crisis Unfolds In Texas

The Texas senator said in a statement that he flew down because his daughters "asked to take a trip with friends."

Sen. Ted Cruz is facing criticism for vacationing in Mexico while his home state of Texas grappled with the winter crisis.

Cruz said in a statement that he flew down for one night to join his family in Cancun.

While his on-the-ground role in Texas is minimal, elected officials typically head home during natural disasters to offer any help they can to their constituents.