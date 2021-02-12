WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Sen. Cassidy Says He Needs To Hear Both Sides Of Impeachment Case

SMS
Sen. Cassidy Says He Needs To Hear Both Sides Of Impeachment Case
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
February 12, 2021
February 12, 2021
Some Republican Senators are waiting to convict Trump until they've heard both sides.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Sixty-seven senators would need to vote to convict Trump. That means a united Democratic caucus plus 17 GOP senators. 

Some Republicans say they're still waiting to hear both sides.

"You don't make a decision as a juror until you hear both sides, period, end of story," said Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. "And so that's why if you ask me the questions I wish to have addresses, I would like to have those addressed, but I don't make a decision until I have heard the other side."

Conviction requires a supermajority of 67 votes.

SMS