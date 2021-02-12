Sen. Cassidy Says He Needs To Hear Both Sides Of Impeachment Case

Some Republican Senators are waiting to convict Trump until they've heard both sides.

Sixty-seven senators would need to vote to convict Trump. That means a united Democratic caucus plus 17 GOP senators.

Some Republicans say they're still waiting to hear both sides.

"You don't make a decision as a juror until you hear both sides, period, end of story," said Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. "And so that's why if you ask me the questions I wish to have addresses, I would like to have those addressed, but I don't make a decision until I have heard the other side."

