Sen. Cassidy Defends Vote To Convict Donald Trump

Cassidy, a Republican, defended his conviction vote saying he felt Trump should be held accountable.

Seven Republicans voted to convict former President Donald Trump, making it the most bipartisan vote ever.

"Don't allow one person's statement to reflect the entirety of the majority of the people in Louisiana," said Cassidy. "Number one, and number two, I was elected to uphold an oath to support and defend the Constitution. The majority of the people in Louisiana want that to be the case. And I have, I have respected that trust. I have voted to support and defend the Constitution."

After Cassidy's vote, the Louisiana Republican Party voted unanimously to censure the Senator.