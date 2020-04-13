Sanders Officially Endorses Joe Biden For President

The endorsement is an important step towards party unity as Democrats look to the general election.

"So today I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said.

Less than a week after ending his own campaign, Sen. Bernie Sanders officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

"We've gotta make Trump a one-term president, and we need you in the White House. And I will do all that I can to see that that happens Joe," Sanders said.

Sanders previously expressed support for the former vice president, but he stopped short of using the magic word — endorsement.

The senator's announcement came during a livestream with Biden where the two discussed the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

