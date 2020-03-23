Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive For Coronavirus

​The former presidential hopeful said her husband had a fever and a "bad cough" and is now being treated in a Virginia hospital.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Monday her husband has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former presidential hopeful said her husband is being treated at a Virginia hospital. He had experienced symptoms including a persistent fever and a "bad, bad cough." She said "he now has pneumonia and is on oxygen" and that "not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease."

Klobuchar added that she and her husband "have been in different places for the last two weeks," and that because she's "outside the 14-day period for getting sick," her doctor advised her not get tested. Only one U.S. senator, Rand Paul, has announced they've tested postive for the virus.

Klobuchar said she will continue her work in the Senate "to get help to the American people."