Select Pharmacies To Receive Vaccine Soon

Pharmacies have become a popular place for people to receive vaccines like the flu shot.

The Biden administration says in a little over a week, vaccines will be distributed to select pharmacies in the U.S.

The goal is to make vaccinations easier to access.

"Eventually as we're able to increase supply, up to 40,000 pharmacies nationwide could provide COVID-19 vaccinations." White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said. "These are places ranging from local independent pharmacies to national pharmacies and supermarkets."

The partnership with drugstores was first announced by the Trump administration back in November and that was before any vaccines were approved.