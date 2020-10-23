U.S. Issues Security Alert To Americans In Turkey

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Turkey is warning Americans of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Turkey is warning U.S. citizens in the country of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

The embassy says it's received credible reports of potential violence against Americans in Istanbul and other areas.

U.S. citizens are being advised use caution in areas where other Americans or foreigners may be.

American citizen and visa services at U.S. facilities in Turkey are being suspended for now.