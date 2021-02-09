Secretary Of State: Capitol Riot Hurt America's Standing

The violence that day left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says last month's Capitol riots damaged the U.S.'s standing as a country that defends democracy.

"There's no doubt that our ability to speak with that strong voice for democracy and human rights took a hit with what happened on January 6, that happened at the Capitol," Blinken said.

Blinken says he is optimistic though.

In his view, we still had a "a peaceful transition of power pursuant to our Constitution."

