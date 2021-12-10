Another Employee Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Tesla

Both lawsuits involve allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment against women at the company's main factory in California.

Another employee is suing automaker Tesla over sexual harassment claims.

She's the second woman to do so in less than a month.

The woman says her former manager hugged and massaged her while making inappropriate remarks. She also says other managers retaliated against her after she complained to human resources.

The first lawsuit was filed Nov. 19. Both suits involve allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment against women at the company's main factory in Fremont, California.