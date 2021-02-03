Sec. Yellen Wants Meeting Of Financial Regulators

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hopes to discuss the recent volatility on Wall Street.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants to meet with the nation's financial regulators this week to discuss the recent volatility on Wall Street.

Over the last few days, an online campaign organized by small investors sent shares in select stocks and commodities soaring.

This forced corporate short-sellers to close their positions at massive losses.

The prices have since fallen, but the activity will likely expedite a regulatory review of the role played by non-bank firms in the financial markets.