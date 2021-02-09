Sec. Buttigieg Isolating After Security Agent Tests Positive

Buttigieg has tested negative but says it's a good wake up call about the precautions everyone should be taking.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is isolating for 14 days after a member of his security team tested positive for COVID.

Buttigieg has tested negative since and says it's a good wake-up call about the precautions everyone should be taking.

"I think it's a reminder, you know, as we go through our days, this is why masks matter, this is why testing matters," Buttigieg said. "You can get up, go to work, feel fine and turns out that you're positive."