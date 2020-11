Seattle is moving forward with a 17% cut to the city's police department budget.

The city council approved a spending plan that allocates $340 million dollars to police. That's down from this year's budget of $409 million.

The plan follows months of protests over racial injustice in Seattle, which led to the takeover of a police precinct and the city's police chief retiring.