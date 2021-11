There were 3,500 stores across the U.S. when the chains merged in 2005.

Analysts say this may be the final Black Friday for Sears and K-Mart,

Sixteen years later, there are 21 full-line Sears stores and just six K-Marts.

It's not the only chain that is hurting. Lord and Taylor folded during the pandemic and J.C. Penney declared bankruptcy.