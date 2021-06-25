Search & Rescue Efforts Continue After Surfside Condo Collapse

At least four people have died so far and more than 150 others are still missing.

Rescue crews are working around the clock as they search for any survivors after a condo building collapsed in the Miami area yesterday. At least four people have died so far and more than 150 others are still missing.

"This work is being done at extreme risk to these individuals. Debris is falling on them as they do their work," Miami Mayor Daniella Levina Cava said. "We have structural engineers on-site to assure that they will not be injured but they are proceeding because they are so motivated. And they are taking extraordinary risk on the scene, every day."