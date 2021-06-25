Search For Survivors In Collapsed Miami High-Rise Continues

Residents recount their harrowing escapes from the collapsed condominium while families await word of their missing loved ones.

The race to find survivors still underway as the number of missing residents in this collapsed Miami high-rise continues to soar.

"We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County said.

Those who managed to escape the building as it crumbled are now sharing their stories of survival. Newsy spoke with Albert Aguero, who was vacationing with his family in an apartment right below the penthouse when the ground began to shake. They escaped the building.

But many more are left to wait for word of loved ones at family reunification centers. Joshua Spiegel, a trauma surgeon, is holding out hope his mom, Julie, will be found soon. He says this waiting is harder than any medical emergency he has faced.

"It's a struggle. We are praying every minute. We are hopeful that she's there alive and we're going to see her soon, be able to hold her hand and kiss her. And we love her so much and we're going to see her soon," Spiegel said.