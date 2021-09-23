Search Continues For Gabby Petito's Fiancé

Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito's disappearance and death but there's been no trace of him in over a week.

The search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, has entered its fifth day.

A dive team is scouring the swampy waters of the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve park near Tampa, Florida. Investigators say Laundrie's parents told them he'd gone there after returning home without Petito on Sept. 1.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West.

Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Officials have named Laundrie a person of interest in Petito's disappearance and death but there's been no trace of him in over a week.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.