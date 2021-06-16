Schumer To Meet With Senate Budget Committee

The Senate Majority Leader hopes to pass an infrastructure plan next month.

The White House is negotiating with Republicans hoping to find common ground on a scaled-back infrastructure proposal. But some Democrats are fed up and ready to move on alone.

We're expected to hear where those negotiations with GOP members stand next week.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer isn't waiting that long. He's got talks scheduled with the Senate Budget Committee today, preparing for July votes on President Biden's $1.7 billion American Jobs Plan and $1.8 billion American Families Plan to passage.