Schools Facing Pressure To Reopen Despite Pandemic

Many parents want students to return to in-class instruction but teachers are wary without vaccinations.

As the days flip on the calendar, schools across the country are feeling the heat.

There's growing pressure to get kids and teachers back in the classroom.

In Chicago, the city and some parents want schools to reopen. They were scheduled to return this past Monday.

But the teachers union said it's not safe enough and teachers are now threatening to strike.

The two sides are still negotiating a deal. But, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said it's safe to go back and said and that she is worried about the students.

"Remote learning is not working for too many of our kids, particularly our Black and brown students," Lightfoot said. "I have to fear for – and I do fear for – their future as well and make sure that I'm an advocate for those children and an advocate for those parents who simply want the option to either bring their children back or stay remote."

We're seeing a similar battle that's happening in California where the governor has asked schools to reopen.

But not everyone is learning from home. Some students in Cincinnati returned thjis week after a lawsuit from the teachers union over safety was thrown out by a judge.