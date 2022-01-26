Schools Across U.S. Debate Mask Mandates As Omicron Cases Rise

Almost a dozen states have tried to prohibit mask requirements in schools, and more than a dozen states have implemented them.

The fight over mask mandates in schools has spread across the country along with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

In Virginia Monday night, a school board just outside Richmond gave parents the choice whether to send their kids to school in a mask.

Across the river, in Richmond, the school board is suing the governor over his ban on mask mandates, trying to uphold its own.

The teachers are calling out sick trying to get the district to take it further, while the governor's order is now stalled in the state Supreme Court.

In Missouri, another legal mess. The state's Attorney General is suing districts requiring masks.

While in Los Angeles, the school district is upping the ante on its mask mandate, requiring non cloth masks with a nose wire. This comes as case counts are trending down in L. A. County and test positivity is dropping. Hospitalizations and deaths expected to follow.

“Best case scenario is that in a matter of several weeks to a month or so, we'll continue to come down and down and then with all the things that we have, all the tools, vaccine booster, testing, masking, we'll be able to keep it down there,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.