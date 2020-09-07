Saudi Court Sentences 8 In Khashoggi Death

Associates of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were sanctioned by the U.S. and the U.K. for their alleged involvement in Jamal Khashoggi's death.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A Saudi court issued final verdicts in the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. He was a Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic.

Eight suspects were sentenced on Monday – five face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, one was sentenced to 10 years in prison and two others were sentenced to seven years in prison, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. Khashoggi's son announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

Turkish officials allege Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the Consulate. His body has not been found.

The case continues to cast a shadow over the international standing of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His associates have been sanctioned by the U.S. and the U.K. for their alleged involvement in the killing, which took place inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Additional Reporting by Aya Batrawy of The Associated Press.

Contains footage from CNN.