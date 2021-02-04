San Francisco Sues Its Own School District

The lawsuit is seeking a court order directing the school district to make plans to offer in-person learning.

Pressure is mounting on school systems to reopen.

The city of San Francisco is suing its own district. The lawsuit says school administrators are violating a state requirement because they don't have a clear plan for in-person learning.

The mayor says kids need to return to schools and the city has done more than enough on its end.

"We helped inspect schools and classrooms to get them ready," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "We've worked with the district to set up the testing necessary to monitor the virus when our educators and students do return. We've given $15 million to support our schools above what we already do through our normal budget process."

San Francisco's teachers union said schools do have a plan but, like elsewhere in the country, educators are worried about their safety without being vaccinated.