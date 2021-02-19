San Francisco Parents Call For School To Reopen

After weeks of negotiations, California legislators agreed yesterday to get kids back in school this spring.

Families staged a demonstration with their kids attending Zoom class on laptops outside, near a school.

The group that organized it said similar demonstrations will happen today and Monday in front of other public schools.

"We've been at this for almost a year now and our kids are crying out that they need the grownups to work together and find a way forward to come back to in-person learning." said San Francisco parent, Viviane Safrin.

Critics say the plan sets unrealistic timelines and doesn't address the vaccination of teachers.