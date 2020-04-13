Samuel Adams Raising Money For Unemployed Restaurant And Bar Workers

The brewery partnered with The Greg Hill Foundation to give $1,000 to people who have lost their jobs due to closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston-based brewer Samuel Adams is giving $1,000 to various restaurant and bar workers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's partnered with Boston's Greg Hill Foundation, which was founded by a local radio host to help local families stricken by tragedy. The partnership aims to support "the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years" and have celebrated "life’s most memorable moments with us."

Samuel Adams donated more than $2,000,000 to kick off the Restaurant Strong Fund. $1,000 checks will go to full-time employees throughout 20 different states who have worked at a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub at the same location for three months or longer. Those who qualify just need to submit their two most recent pay stubs.

The Restaurant Strong Fund began in mid-March in Boston, Massachusetts, but expanded to 19 more states because they "quickly realized the need was widespread and desire to support was even stronger."

As of Monday afternoon, the fund had raised $2.7M. Applications for the grant are open until April 30.