Saliva-Based Coronavirus Test Receives FDA Approval

The FDA has approved the first coronavirus test that uses a patient's saliva to determine whether they have the virus.

The test was developed by a lab at Rutgers University. Patients spit into a tube, and the saliva can be tested within 24 to 48 hours. The FDA used its emergency authorization powers to quickly approve the test.

The Associated Press reports that the lab found a 100% match between their test results and the results of the test swabs currently being used to determine infection. In addition, the outlet notes that the lab says it can process 10,000 test samples a day.

The new method will allow more tests to be carried out and alleviate some of the strain on medical supplies, as well as reduce the risk of infection for health care workers.

The new test will first be available through hospitals and clinics associated with the university.

Contains footage from CNN.