Safety Experts: COVID-19 Isn't Only Risk Reopening Businesses Face

Employers work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as they reopen, but industrial hygienists say dormant spaces present other risks.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Business owners across the country want to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in their workplaces as states slowly reopen for business. But COVID-19 isn't the only risk employers need to think of. Newsy's Lauren Magarino speaks with an industrial hygienist about a handful of potential hazards, including exposure to a disease with similar symptoms to COVID-19.