Sacrifice Zones: Mapping Cancer-Causing Industrial Air Pollution

SMS
Sacrifice Zones: Mapping Cancer-Causing Industrial Air Pollution
By ProPublica
and The Texas Tribune
and Mountain State Spotlight
By ProPublica
and The Texas Tribune
and Mountain State Spotlight
May 26, 2022
May 26, 2022
Scripps Howard Nominee for Environmental Reporting: Sacrifice Zones: Mapping Cancer-Causing Industrial Air Pollution
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Scripps Howard Awards are one of the nation’s most prestigious journalism competitions. With a focus on high-impact reporting, the awards recognize journalism that spurs action, news organizations that go the extra mile to expose previously undisclosed or misunderstood information and journalists who embrace new ways to connect with their audiences.


The awards will air on Newsy at 8 p.m. ET on June 12. Stay tuned to find out more about the Scripps Howard Awards finalists and their remarkable journalism. To learn more about the Scripps Howard Awards, click here. To check out all of the nominees, click here.

SMS