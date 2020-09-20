Ruth Bader Ginsburg Expected To Lie In Repose For 2 Days At High Court

The New York Times is reporting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose for two days at the Supreme Court before being buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
It's out of the ordinary for a justice to lie in repose for that long. Typically it'd be a day or less. But Ginsburg is expected to draw larger crowds than other justices.
The Times says a ceremony inside the court can be expected as early as Tuesday. After that there will be an outdoor viewing.
Ginsburg died Friday after a long battle with cancer. She was a Supreme Court justice for 27 years.
Ginsburg was the longest-serving Jewish justice. Typically Jewish custom is to bury within a day or two, but this case is a little different since she died as Rosh Hashanah was beginning. It's preferred to postpone burials until after major holidays.