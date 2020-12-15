Russian President Putin Congratulates Biden On Election Victory

December 15, 2020
The Russian president said he wishes "every success" to Pres.-elect Biden, as Russia stands accused of interfering in the U.S. electoral system.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 election.
The news comes a day after the Electoral College officially locked in the results.
In a message, Putin wishes "every success" to Biden. Poland's president also congratulated him. Russia stands accused of interfering in the U.S. electoral system.
President-elect Biden has vowed to "treat foreign interference in our election as an adversarial act" and threatened "to impose substantial and lasting costs on state perpetrators."